EDITORIAL: Coal-fired debate must have an end

COMMENTS by Transnet CEO Brian Molefe concerning the possible development of a separate new coal export terminal for small — for which read "black-owned" — coal mining companies, again raise the thorny issue of access to the export market for thermal coal.

The amount of coal South Africa can export is determined by Transnet, which has a monopoly on railing coal from the mines to the ports, of which the most important by far is Richards Bay. Transnet, as part of its mission to support black business, appears focused on the issue of "who gets what" from the available export tonnage it can rail.

We think it should instead be focused on the bigger picture of maximising the overall returns "SA Inc" can get from this business by boosting the total volume of coal shipped from the country.

Coal matters to South Africa. According to the Chamber of Mines, in 2011 the total value of domestic and export coal sales was R87.8bn, making coal the country’s most important mining business, followed by platinum group metals (PGMs) at R83.9bn and gold at R68.9bn. As an export, coal is in third slot at R50.5bn, behind PGMs at R73bn and gold at R65.3bn, because a big chunk of South Africa’s coal production is sold to Eskom for power generation.

But coal export sales could have been a lot higher in 2011 if Transnet had managed to rail more coal to the Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT), which has had the installed capacity to export up to 91-million tonnes (mt) annually since mid-2010. Transnet currently has the capacity to rail only 71mt a year, and managed just 69.2mt in its latest financial year to end-March.

The core issue is that over the past decade Transnet has lagged behind on the capital investment required to match its railage capacity to the RBCT’s expanded shipping capacity. Transnet has also fallen behind with other key projects, such as the construction of the new railway line from the Waterberg coal field in Limpopo to Emalahleni (Witbank). That’s needed to maintain future coal export levels and to supply the clutch of nearby Eskom power stations when the coalfields around Emalahleni are mined out.

Now, though, Transnet is finally taking action, with Mr Molefe planning to invest R307.5bn over the next seven years in new and expanded infrastructure. That includes R32.4bn to push capacity on the coal line to Richards Bay to 97.5mt/year. But for years it and the Department of Mineral Resources squabbled with the country’s coal exporters over greater access to the RBCT for small coal miners.

Their accusation was that the RBCT operated as a cartel, restricting access to the export markets in favour of the major coal groups. There was some truth in that, although to be fair the terminal was paid for by the coal companies that set up the terminal.

The RBCT responded by taking steps to increase outside participation in the RBCT through the Quattro scheme and the Phase Five expansion, which together made 17mt of annual capacity available to black-empowered coal mining companies. But a vociferous group of politically well-connected small coal mining entrepreneurs continue to lobby for greater access to the RBCT, which the RBCT members oppose on the grounds that they have already done their fair share for transformation.

Some coal industry executives believe Transnet’s proposal for a separate terminal is intended to put political pressure on the RBCT. They say such a terminal would be a waste of state resources and point to an apparent strategic contradiction where Eskom pushes for restraints on exports to secure future supplies while Transnet tries to boost coal exports even further than the RBCT planned. Both entities report to the same minister.

Clearly there is room here for more engagement. If both sides came to the table one more time, what could they leave on it?