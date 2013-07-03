THE DAILY TELEGRAPH: Time to talk like an Egyptian

THE warning from Egypt’s military that the country’s politicians have 48 hours to resolve their differences fulfils the worst prophecies of those who voiced scepticism about the "Cairo Spring" of two years ago. Tahrir Square is once again crammed with protesters, many objecting to the outcome of the elections they so deeply craved.

The demonstrations are even bigger than those that toppled Hosni Mubarak in 2011. Yet the streets also teem with supporters of President Mohamed Mursi, who wants to turn Egypt away from a secular, West-leaning path.

Despite some clashes and fatalities in provincial towns, the protests in Cairo have been overwhelmingly peaceful. There has not been the collapse in order than many feared, which at least gives the politicians a window in which to reach accommodation. Mr Mursi needs to be far more responsive to the wishes of those who do not want to see Egypt become another Middle Eastern theocracy.

The new constitution, which enshrines a more Islamist vision of society and weakens protection for the rights of women and religious minorities, needs to be revisited. The Muslim Brotherhood says it wants talks, and the opposition should at least hear what it has to offer. Meanwhile, the military waits in the wings.

London, July 2