EDITORIAL: There’s no need to reinvent the wheel

PPC CEO Ketso Gordhan’s frustration at the apparent bottlenecks in South Africa’s infrastructure development programme is understandable, and is undoubtedly shared by many of his peers in the construction, engineering and building materials industries.

There may even be widespread support for his call for a "Codesa" of state and private-sector role players as a way to speed up implementation of the much-lauded programme, which the government has punted as the basis for South Africa’s long-term economic growth.

There is no disputing the need to identify and address the bottlenecks so consensus can be reached on "implementable plans with clear roles, responsibilities and deadlines", as Mr Gordhan put it. However, as much as we sympathise with his and other industry leaders’ frustration, the creation of yet another talk shop is not the solution.

The Codesa (Convention for a Democratic South Africa) model has positive connotations because, as the name implies, the processes it set in motion ultimately led South Africa out of apartheid and into democracy. But it was a painstaking business that lasted three years, mainly because there was a need for former enemies to first find each other, achieve a degree of trust, and then reach consensus on the most basic of issues, such as the economic system to be followed, electoral procedures and the unitary state versus federalism.

Apart from the fact that we do not have the time to start discussing South Africa’s infrastructure development needs from scratch, it is also unnecessary. There is, in fact, broad agreement on the type of projects that are required, and a long-term blueprint for their roll-out has already been produced in the form of the National Development Plan.

There is also a forum for business, labour and the government to thrash out any disagreements they may have on enabling legislation — the National Economic Development and Labour Council, which may not be as effective as hoped but exists and could easily be restructured to prevent it from being abused for political purposes.

More specifically, there is an existing Presidential Infrastructure Co-ordinating Commission (PICC), as well as draft legislation in the pipeline, both of which were initiated to achieve the same goal Mr Gordhan is so keen to expedite — freeing up the bottlenecks and co-ordinating the infrastructure roll-out to allow for proper planning, transparent tendering and the avoidance of crises such as the shortage of electricity-generation capacity that caused blackouts in 2008.

In the words of Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe, these structures are intended to "address the pace of infrastructure development in South Africa and develop a 20-year infrastructure pipeline of projects to ensure that South Africa can plan ahead and move away from the ‘stop-start syndrome’ around the building of infrastructure".

The Draft Infrastructure Development Bill, which has been published for public comment but has yet to be tabled in Parliament, aims to fast-track strategic infrastructure delivery and co-ordinate the spending of R845bn the government has earmarked for this purpose over the next three years, and ultimately the R4-trillion that is planned for the following 15 years. It will formalise the PICC and govern the implementation of the infrastructure projects the commission has identified.

The draft legislation was by no means perfect — clauses covering the expropriation of private land, the state’s right of access to private property and the question of expedited environmental and heritage impact studies are contentious and can be improved. There is also a risk that the dominance of the process by government officials will create more, rather than less, bureaucracy and reduce transparency. But these are all issues that can and must be addressed by Mr Gordhan and his colleagues, rather than seeking to reinvent the wheel.