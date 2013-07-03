EDITORIAL: Arms deal acknowledgment better late than never

AT LAST, there has been public acknowledgment by a senior government official of the iniquities in the 1999 arms deal and "industrial offsets", the toxic legacies of which remain with us to this day.

Last week, during the launch of a new South African armoured-vehicle manufacturing plant in Gauteng, Defence and Military Veterans Secretary Sam Makhudu Gulube told journalists that when it came to local content, South Africa "could have done better" out of the arms deal. "Economists will tell you it is cheaper to buy from abroad, but not how much it costs to maintain," he said. It was expensive to repair and maintain the weapons systems procured in the deal, as this involved the original foreign suppliers and meant the armaments had to be sent abroad at great cost.

Apart from the potential threat to national security and the copious amounts of foreign exchange that this involves, the process does not add to the technical skills available in South Africa’s armed forces. To this end, Mr Gulube says the government is now moving towards a focus on local content and domestic maintenance contracts. In this regard, the Department of Defence has up to R8bn a year to spend on "capitalising" the defence force, a fraction of the cost of the arms deal.

Mr Gulube’s statements come nearly 15 years after the fact. But that is a fairly common period of time for the truth to wriggle out — just ask India and Sweden about Bofors, or Saudi Arabia and the UK about the al-Yamamah arms sales.

Mr Gulube’s comments were made at the official launch of heavy engineering firm DCD Protected Mobility’s new R100m armoured-vehicle manufacturing facility in Isando. The company, a subsidiary of the DCD Group, hopes it will be contracted to supply the South African National Defence Force with armoured vehicles in future.

Mr Gulube’s remarks do not amount to an apology for the corruption and wasted billions that stained the arms deal. But they speak volumes on how governments and private enterprise can and do collude in the dark world of arms trading. They also shed light on why the South African Navy cannot service and maintain the fishing patrol vessels needed to ensure the sustainability of South Africa’s R5bn fishing sector, after Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson saw fit to politicise their maintenance-services contract.