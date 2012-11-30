Opinion / Editorials

THE AUSTRALIAN: Raising the bar on campus

30 November 2012 - 08:42 AM

REVELATIONS that Australia’s regional universities offered places to almost everybody who applied this year, and that the proportion of entrants from the bottom half of school-leavers is soaring, should set alarm bells ringing.

Before the trend escalates, dumbing down tertiary and professional standards, the government and education authorities should take a hard look at whether further pursuit of the Bradley inquiry’s target, that at least 40% of 25-to 34-year-olds hold a bachelor or higher degree by 2020, serves the national interest. Our shortage of engineers, mechanics, nurses and electricians, which is impeding productivity in mining and other sectors, would benefit from a system better attuned to the economy.

