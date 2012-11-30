THE AUSTRALIAN: Raising the bar on campus

REVELATIONS that Australia’s regional universities offered places to almost everybody who applied this year, and that the proportion of entrants from the bottom half of school-leavers is soaring, should set alarm bells ringing.

Before the trend escalates, dumbing down tertiary and professional standards, the government and education authorities should take a hard look at whether further pursuit of the Bradley inquiry’s target, that at least 40% of 25-to 34-year-olds hold a bachelor or higher degree by 2020, serves the national interest. Our shortage of engineers, mechanics, nurses and electricians, which is impeding productivity in mining and other sectors, would benefit from a system better attuned to the economy.

