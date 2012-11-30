EDITORIAL: Get with the programme

THE co-operative spirit of the National Development Plan, which has been adopted by Parliament and should form an integral part of South Africa’s long-term strategic planning, does not seem to have filtered through to the government.

That is partly because it is at odds with certain existing government policies, such as the New Growth Path, which focuses on state intervention. But it is also a reflection of the mind-set of the ruling party and of many public servants, who seem to regard the state and its ever-expanding role and workforce not as a means to an end, but as an end in itself. It is this mentality that believes governments can create jobs through public works programmes, for instance, without considering where the funds come from to pay salaries or the effect excessive taxation and inefficient, bloated bureaucracies have on the private sector’s taxable profits.

It is, unfortunately, a zero-sum game: take from Peter to give to Paul, and in future Peter will have less to give. The same applies to black economic empowerment (BEE) policies. While compensation for the injustices of apartheid by fast-tracking black talent, and tilting the table to favour previously disadvantaged individuals, are necessary, it is foolish to pretend it does not have costs or unintended consequences. These are not always obvious during boom times, when investors’ return on equity is high and BEE costs can be absorbed without affecting operations or making the business an unattractive investment. But when prices are down and input costs are soaring, having to carry expenses your international competitors are not burdened with, can be the difference between solvency and collapse for marginal enterprises.

South Africa’s platinum industry is a case in point; it could be argued that shareholders and employees are currently sharing the burden of elite BEE deals that have added little but costs to the businesses concerned.

The revised broad-based BEE codes of good practice that were gazetted last month run the risk of compounding this problem by adding to the regulatory burden businesses face. In the case of charitable organisations, their effect might have been disastrous had the outcry not prompted the Department of Trade and Industry to withdraw a particularly problematic section concerning companies’ contributions to social development.

It was presumably not the department’s intention to penalise charities that work with destitute whites or foreign nationals, or those that do not facilitate income-generating activities, but that would have been the outcome had the new codes been implemented.

The National Development Plan recognises the critical role played by civil society and business and envisages a co-operative relationship with the state. It is high time the executive arm of the government got with the programme.