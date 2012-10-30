THE NEW YORK TIMES: Save the Southern Ocean

THE Southern Ocean circles Antarctica and remains one of the most pristine and ecologically rich oceans on earth. Its richness has attracted a growing number of industrial fishing fleets, which are harvesting toothfish and krill. Add to that a growing interest in the mineral resources of the Southern Ocean and you have the kind of commercial pressure that is threatening the ecological balance of nearly every ocean on earth.

There is still time to reverse course. For the past week in Hobart, Tasmania, members of the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources have been considering several proposals to create marine protected areas around Antarctica.

What makes these negotiations difficult is the tension between conservation and extraction.

The international agreement signed by member states of the Antarctic marine life commission is devoted to conservation, but its definition of conservation includes "rational use" of the Southern Ocean’s biological resources. It is critically important to make sure that "rational use" does not undermine the protection of these sensitive marine ecosystems.

New York City, October 29