EDITORIAL: Let Africa fund the AU

AFRICAN Union (AU) commissioner Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is correct in arguing that if Africa wants to remain internationally relevant, it must be more self-reliant. At a Business Unity banquet at the weekend, Ms Dlamini-Zuma said she was shocked to discover that donors fund more than 97% of AU programmes. Many member states also renege on their compulsory contribution to the continental body and, as a result, the AU is unable to meet its obligations.

There is no question that overreliance on donor funding has the potential to undermine the legitimacy of AU-driven projects and expose it to accusations that it is a neocolonial tool used to further the ambitions of the West. The largest donors invariably exercise the most influence and, in that light, malign outside influence could be limited by African states increasing their contributions. Self-funding of the AU will also encourage greater buy-in from member states and hopefully lead to greater accountability.

However, even if international donor funding was limited, there would still be scope for abuse. A prime example is the undue influence by ousted Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, who was a significant contributor to the AU while he was still in power, in his quest to fulfil his self-proclaimed title of Africa’s King of Kings.

The extent of Gaddafi’s influence was apparent in the AU’s refusal to recognise the rebel-led National Transitional Council as Libya’s new government in the wake of the country’s civil war. That said, even the European Union (EU) and United Nations are not immune to the donor-dominance phenomenon. It would be foolish for the AU to reject all foreign funding on principle.

A well functioning and effective AU may be of benefit to the West, but it is of even greater benefit to Africa. While it is fair to argue that the AU should be wary of general funding since whoever pays the piper calls the tune, specific project finance such as the EU’s contributions to the AU’s African Peace Facility — from which member states can draw to cover the costs of peacekeeping — should be welcomed.

Peace and stability in Africa is in the world’s interest, and the AU’s peacekeeping and counterterrorism efforts help to relieve the burden on international agencies. Ms Dlamini-Zuma’s call for increased African funding also serves South Africa’s agenda. Given the financial vacuum left by Gaddafi’s downfall, South Africa now has a real opportunity to influence AU policy for the better.