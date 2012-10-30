EDITORIAL: Anglo must avoid selfish investors

THE market and many fund managers may disagree, but the fact is that Cynthia Carroll’s imminent departure from Anglo American is a blow to the company most associated with South Africa.

In 1994, Anglo started a long journey of reorganising itself from a hotchpotch mining and industrial conglomerate into a "focused mining company". In the process, great swathes of corporate South Africa were chopped and changed as the group sought a matrix of assets that coincided with the kind of logical structure shareholders seek.

This process was necessary and desirable. Moving its listing to London and developing a portfolio of desirable mining operations has inevitably been an uneven and difficult process. Even after all this time, the fault lines in the reorganisation are still visible. While its competitors own most of their investments outright, Anglo still has large but not total equity stakes in several companies, notably Anglo Platinum and Kumba.

The result of these multiple equity investments is that Anglo still has some of the character of an old-style South African mining house: an octopus with tentacles in many businesses but without untrammelled authority and accountability. Another consequence is that when you add up the different bits of Anglo, the sum of the parts is less than the whole.

The other historical legacy Anglo bears is the odd notion that it could, or should, be a kind of in-house development agency for the South African state. This view is based on a politicised and incorrect view of what the old Anglo did during South Africa’s formative period, and what it should do in the post-apartheid era. In fact, Anglo was never a self-consciously flag-carrying national champion, and nor could it be now.

None of these characteristics will come as a surprise to the existing management of Anglo or to Ms Carroll. The strategy of the company has been to become a global mining house with a well-rounded, high quality set of assets. You would expect all shareholders to be in general agreement with this goal.

Yet, for Anglo, things are more complex. It has four sets of shareholders: old South African shareholders, whose main desire is that the company should deliver regular and substantial dividends; a large group of British institutional investors, largely because of Anglo’s position in the FTSE 100 index; international investors seeking emerging market exposure; and "new" South African investors, who hark back to the day when, they believe, Anglo was South Africa’s Samsung.

Leading this fourth group is the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which owns the second-largest stake in the company and complained this week about the lack of African executives at Anglo. It also complained about the poor performance of the company relative to the big Australian mining houses, which is harder to justify. They have a different asset mix, a different context and a different history. Instead of pointing fingers at Anglo, the PIC might have asked more pertinent questions about the mining investment context in South Africa being so bad.

In any event, these groups of shareholders are pulling the company in different directions and Ms Carroll was apparently caught in the crossfire. Anglo really needed a longer period of leadership stability to secure its position. Fund managers complain bitterly about the company’s strategy, yet that was as much the board’s strategy as it was Ms Carroll’s. Fund managers will hope things will improve at operational level, but that, too, is partly in the hands of government administrators, who are an increasingly powerful force in the industry.

What the company must do everything in its power to avoid is becoming a plaything in the hands of investors whose interests are largely short-term, selfish and have only a passing interest in the nature of the business, something Ms Carroll’s departure lamentably illustrates.