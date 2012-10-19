THE AUSTRALIAN: Words speak for themselves

THE Oxford and Merriam-Webster dictionaries agree: "misogyny" means the hatred of women. Australia’s Macquarie dictionary, however, is breaking ranks with its overseas counterparts with a revised definition encompassing Julia Gillard’s misuse of the term in her attack on Tony Abbott.

This, surely, is an act of linguistic vandalism that takes a word that first appeared in English in the mid-17th century and beats it to a pulp. From this day forth, apparently, a misogynist is a man who prefers women to do the ironing.

The left has a track record of semantic manipulation. "Queue jumper" had bipartisan acceptance until 2001, when the political correctness police decided it had to be expunged. "Assimilation", once acceptable to both the left and the right as the policy of economic integration, is now considered to be close to genocide. Genocide itself has been robbed of its true meaning — large-scale, deliberate slaughter.

The left was once committed to helping the poor; now it helps "the vulnerable". The working class became working people, and later working families. It could almost be the work of the Ministry of Truth, the propaganda unit in George Orwell’s novel 1984, where war was waged by the Ministry of Peace, prisoners were tortured by the Ministry of Love and food was rationed by the Ministry of Plenty.

Let us allow proper words with proper meanings to speak for themselves.

Sydney, October 18