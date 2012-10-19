EDITORIAL: Police liability raises alarm

IF THE red lights are not flashing and the alarm bells are not ringing in the government over the R20bn contingent liability in the South African Police Service, then they should be urgently triggered.

As observed by the Democratic Alliance, the contingent liability for the police has more than quadrupled in the past five years. The vast majority of the current liability is civil claims against the police by private individuals at about R14.8bn.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (or its predecessor the Independent Complaints Directorate) has been reporting over the same period significant increases of deaths in police detention and deaths as a result of police action. There have also been significant increases in assault complaints against the police.

Even if the police do not lose all the civil claims against them, the potential legal bill is staggering and would comprise a substantial portion of the budget. If all the cases are lost it amounts to more than 30% of the allocated funds.

While it might be coincidence, it is interesting to note that this time period almost coincides with the start of ministers using intemperate language to shoot to kill. Then deputy safety and security minister Susan Shabangu famously urged police to "kill the bastards" in early 2008. Then disgraced former national police commissioner Bheki Cele reintroduced military ranks, effectively reversing efforts to transform the police from its apartheid era paramilitary posture.

Given that the claims are for shooting incidents, damage to property, assault, vehicle accidents and "other police action", there is a prima facie case that police officers are poorly trained and indisciplined. In public order policing, there is also a clear lack of understanding of the doctrine of minimum force.

The government must urgently reverse the military rank structure in the police and make sure that a professional policing culture — and not a paramilitary one — dominates police training.

The law is clear on when police may use lethal force. Clearly many officers do not understand this, meaning not enough emphasis is placed on it during training. This must be rectified, also urgently.