THE GUARDIAN: Cuba unlocks the door

IT HAS taken half a century but Cuba has finally bowed to the inevitable and announced the lifting of foreign travel restrictions on its citizens. From January, they will no longer need exit permits to go overseas. The move — announced on the 50th anniversary of the Cuban missile crisis — is the most significant act of liberalisation yet from Raul Castro, who succeeded his brother, Fidel, as Cuba’s president four years ago.

His cautious programme of economic modernisation, which has already seen modest moves towards private ownership and some market reforms, was ratified by last year’s party congress, the first for 13 years. There is no doubting Castro’s reforming instincts but the speed of change is woefully slow. Cuba remains an impoverished country — the average monthly salary is $20 — where corruption and cronyism are rampant. But the lifting of travel restrictions may mark a step change in the process. Freedom of movement will inevitably sharpen Cubans’ appetite for greater economic freedoms — or even more dramatic developments. After all, it was the fall of the Berlin Wall that triggered the collapse of communism in Eastern Europe.

London, October 17