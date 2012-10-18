EDITORIAL: The complexities of governing

AN INTERESTING battle is developing in the Western Cape over the closure of 20 schools.

The decision by the province’s Democratic Alliance (DA) government is being fiercely opposed by the African National Congress (ANC), which claims the decision demonstrates the DA administration is "antipoor".

Most of the schools are being closed because of ageing infrastructure, dwindling pupil numbers and poor outcomes. It seems like a winning issue for the ANC in the only province in which it is in opposition, despite the fact that arrangements are being made for the pupils in the schools that will be closed.

The problem for the ANC, however, is that the facts don’t stand up. The ANC claims the DA is hurting children’s education prospects. But the DA administration claims it has added 31 new and replacement schools and will add more in the next few years. The net number of schools and school places in the Western Cape will increase. The DA is being forced to open new schools because parents are, where they can, taking their children out of Eastern Cape schools and shipping them to the Western Cape.

The Western Cape ANC needs to be careful about how it approaches its campaign. For one thing, the DA claims the ANC administration closed 47 schools during its term in office between 2002 and 2007, building only 42 during the same period. Further, large numbers of schools in other ANC-led provinces have also been closed.

It is heartbreaking when a school is closed, but administrations have to try to organise their budgets in an efficient way, and that applies to all provinces. For example, the 15 schools closed in the Western Cape so far had only 1,231 pupils. The issue is comparable to the open toilets saga, which the Western Cape ANC also raised aggressively until it turned out that ANC-controlled provinces also had open toilets.

But the ANC is not the only party to have regional policy conflicts. For example, the DA in KwaZulu-Natal supports toll roads in its province, but the DA in Gauteng is strongly opposed to the e-tolling scheme.

At the root of the problem is a general lack of policy clarity. It’s a problem that afflicts all parties in South Africa but is most obvious in the provinces where one party is in opposition and another in government. In government, parties get caught up in the complexities of governing and are forced to make hard decisions. In some ways, it easier to be in opposition — assuming your party is not governing elsewhere.