EDITORIAL: A price to pay to save the eurozone

THE almost comical award of the Nobel Prize for peace to the European Union (EU) comes at a time when tension is rising between EU partners and decisions need to be taken that will either make or break the euro and the eurozone.

At the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund in Tokyo, MD Christine Lagarde chastised Europe’s leaders for failing to reach a solution and urged policy makers to take action to resolve issues hanging over from the financial crisis. Leaders’ inability to agree on measures to bolster Greece, Spain and Portugal have also frustrated investors in the US and Asia and continue to have a negative effect on the global economy.

Despite the measures that have already been taken to stabilise the eurozone, reforms of the financial system remain incomplete and, in many cases, banks are as unsafe as before the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008. A prime point of contention between member states is whether the eurozone should use its bail-out fund to recapitalise Spain’s troubled banks — and whether this will be enough.

If the eurozone survives, it will require substantial changes. A key item in determining the future shape of the EU is the long-term budget, to be decided when EU leaders meet in Brussels next week. It is hoped that creating a separate budget for the 17-nation eurozone, outside of the seven-year framework of the 27-member EU, could centralise tax and spending decisions.

At the Tory party conference this month, British Prime Minister David Cameron fuelled Brussels’s ire by suggesting he would lead a bid among northern European countries to split Europe’s budget and ring-fence costs for those countries outside the eurozone.

At the same time, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has posited that the eurozone is moving towards a political union requiring nations to cede more sovereignty, and that would lead to more of a multispeed Europe, with noneuro states in the slow lane. The next step in achieving fiscal union is a move towards banking union — which the UK would never agree to.

The reality probably lies somewhere in between, with some reform to EU budget spending as well as a multispeed Europe in which contributions will be linked to the benefits accrued to donors. Not unsurprisingly, Brussels has been increasingly concerned about British attacks on core EU principles and has threatened to take the UK to court if it fails to respect key elements of the bloc’s laws.

There is no doubt that the EU’s single market significantly benefits the UK, but the EU budget talks will almost certainly generate a bad deal for the UK in terms of content and cash contributions. The question is whether reform of the EU budget would be better for everyone.

It is clear that Mr Cameron’s remarks were political grandstanding aimed at pandering to Conservative eurosceptic sentiment, but that doesn’t mean he is necessarily wrong. The EU’s new long-term budget could account for about €130-€140bn a year — not a huge amount in the grand scheme of things — but with Europe facing a solvency, competitiveness and banking crisis all at once, this money could still make a big difference if targeted properly.

A multispeed Europe would allow countries to opt out of legislation they did not like — at a cost. Those who chose to remain in the currency union would have to undergo banking reforms to standardise their financial systems and move towards fiscal union, most likely under Germany’s control. Forcing states to cede more sovereignty is undemocratic but could have economic benefits.

The bottom line is that it was always folly to give Germany the same currency as Greece. Unless real changes are made that will challenge the very principle of democracy that the EU was founded on, it cannot survive.