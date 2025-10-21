SHAWN HAGEDORN: SA cannot afford to reject global realities
It is irrational to expect localisation to resolve our unemployment crisis
21 October 2025 - 05:00
The Nobel prize committee recently recognised the enormous value of disruptive innovations as a historic agreement was struck in the Middle East. How are these related events relevant to SA?
The status quo entrenches incumbents, whereas advances expand opportunities benefiting laggards. Until about 50 years ago, most wealth creation happened in Western countries. Then trade agreements leveraged technology-induced reductions in trading costs to pummel global poverty, mostly through the spectacular rise of Asia...
