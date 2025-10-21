There’s a moment in every scandal when rumour hardens into evidence as whistleblowers come forward with emails, draft contracts and threads, spelling out in black and white the anatomy of a con.
That moment has arrived for Bonitas Medical Scheme. A whistle-blower’s flash drive now in my possession lays bare a concerted effort, meticulously planned and expertly executed, to capture the R20bn scheme from the inside. It details how senior executives, trustees and favoured consultants appear to have bent procurement rules, misused confidential data and fronted ownership structures to redirect lucrative contracts to their own circle...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.