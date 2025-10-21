DESNÉ MASIE: How private credit could set off the next global financial crisis
Jefferies’ private credit exposure reveal the threat of underwriting standards slipping or underlying borrowers failing
I’m going to put my head on the block today and say I’m really worried about the financial stability risks around private credit. Last week’s financial market jitters around Jefferies Financial Group’s private credit exposures has me particularly het up about the stability and liquidity of the already fragile global economy.
Private credit is a form of shadow bank (non-bank) lending where funds such as private equity or hedge funds provide loans directly to companies — typically mid-sized or distressed firms. It has far higher yields than conventional bank or bond financing, reflective of its greater risk and lower liquidity...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.