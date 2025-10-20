TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Scale is the prize, reformulation the test
Premier-RFG tie-up can either worsen or mitigate SA’s lifestyle‑disease burden
20 October 2025 - 05:00
The all-paper takeover of RFG by Christo Wiese’s Premier is a textbook shortcut to size. The one-for-seven stock swap of 37-million shares at R154 each that tags RFG at about R5.8bn buys convenience meal muscle without a cash dent, leaving RFG owners with 22.5% of the combined entity.
The numbers are neat. The real question is what scale will be used for margin expansion or public health mitigation...
