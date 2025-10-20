GAVIN RICH: Rugby Championship timing keeps SA teams trapped in endless season
Locals face mounting strain from an overloaded calendar that leaves URC franchises — and potentially the Springboks — paying the prices
20 October 2025 - 05:00
Australia and Argentina will be celebrating the decision to continue the Rugby Championship after next year’s suspension because of the Greatest Rivalry Tour, but from an SA viewpoint there is one major flaw and it is related to timing.
According to the press releases sent out, the championship will continue to be played in its current August/September window, which means this country is going to continue to struggle with a 12-month season, which is currently affecting local United Rugby Championship (URC) franchises and in time might prove a stumbling block to the Springboks too...
