ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: The comeuppance of Nicolas Sarkozy
Former French president was jailed for soliciting funds from Libyan autocrat Muammar Gaddafi for his 2007 presidential campaign
The recent conviction of 70-year-old former French president Nicolas Sarkozy (2007-12) for criminal conspiracy and corruption marked the final humiliation of a rabidly right-wing figure who thrived on dog whistle politics of hatred towards France’s Maghrebi, Muslim, and black migrants. In a notoriously racist speech in Dakar in 2007, Sarkozy had noted: “Africans have never really entered history … there is no room either for human endeavour, nor for the idea of progress.”
The former French president was sentenced to five years in prison for soliciting funds from Libyan autocrat Muammar Gaddafi for his 2007 presidential campaign. This was a murky tale that again exposed a six-decade system of corrupt cronyism dubbed Françafrique, in which some French political parties had illicitly obtained political campaign funds from African dictators in exchange for protecting these autocrats...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.