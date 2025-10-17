I’m always astounded that people still trust the opinion of so-called influencers on social media who are paid to market a product. Why do people believe them when they have already admitted (or very often not) that they are promoting these products only because someone paid them to?
TOBY SHAPSHAK: Public still trusts social media ‘influencers’, paid or not
I’m always astounded that people still trust the opinion of so-called influencers on social media who are paid to market a product. Why do people believe them when they have already admitted (or very often not) that they are promoting these products only because someone paid them to?
It’s another of the consequences of social media — which has already stripped us of our right to privacy, whether we like it or not — that has warped our sense of what trust is.
For a long time, these so-called influencers neglected to tell their followers they were being paid to do it — until regulations and shaming finally forced them out of this deviousness. Now that they are forced to admit they’re a paid spokesperson, people still trust their opinion or advice. It’s so weird.
Perhaps I see the disconnect so clearly because — in effect — my publication does something similar, as do I. I’ve found myself reviewing tech products for the past 20 years because they are adjacent to my core interest: how technology changes our lives and how we use it to solve problems.
I’ve learnt a lot about human nature and how people make purchasing decisions in the past 30 years through the conversations I’ve had with people over what computer, laptop, cellphone, or smartphone to buy. These are the primary tools we work and communicate with, so people approach these purchases — usually more expensive than others — with greater care and caution.
It’s a strange insight into people and how they make up their minds and desires about buying something important, necessary and pricey. Ultimately, I know they trust Stuff and me because we have a reputation for telling the truth. That’s it. We tell the truth — like all good journalists do. And, like all media, we are supported by other journalists, news editors and subeditors, and we work to a strict code of conduct.
All the good journalists I know join this poorly paying profession as a calling, like nurses and teachers. Journalists get the respect they deserve for a career of being honourable, researching their stories, checking their facts, having their work checked by a subeditor, and belonging to an organisation with a code of conduct and a reputation to protect.
Journalists, by our very nature, are a tribe of rule-breakers. We’re generally scruffy, even dishevelled, and our dress sense is hardly likely to be compared to the stylish lawyers in Suits, the TV show.
But there is one ground rule, one of the 10 commandments, that we’re obsessive about: always tell the truth. Also, don’t steal.
Two years ago I was approached by a big bank who offered R50,000 a month to post positive things about them on Twitter. “I just can’t do that,” I told the young representative who called me. I have spent nearly 30 years building up a career and reputation for being honest and integrous.
“Isabel Jones did one infomercial, and her decades-long career as a consumer journalist was over,” I told her. She had never heard of Isabel Jones.
When I explained they could advertise in Stuff with the same budget, we never heard from them again. I get this kind of request frequently. You would be shocked at the names of some of the firms. I’m always insulted by it.
The corollary problem is that businesses now try to get complimentary things said about them on social media. That’s what they think of as marketing. It’s deeply sad. Business thinks that the only way to sell themselves or their product is by paying people to say nice things about them.
Being a so-called influencer is big business, generating $16.4bn in 2022, says Omar Fares of the Ted Rogers School of Retail Management at Toronto Metropolitan University.
That is part of the reason — with fame — that people want so desperately to be a so-called influencer. Some are just outright liars, like fake “doctor” Matthew Lani, a TikToker who took his cosplay as a medical professional to ludicrous lengths, resulting in him being arrested and publicly shamed. He still wears scrubs. I kid you not.
In February 2023 TikTokker Mikayla Nogueira’s eyelashes became the focus of “mascara-gate” when she told her 14-million followers they were so luscious because of the latest L’Oréal mascara she was paid to promote. Angry followers did a frame-by-frame analysis to show she had false eyelashes. The horror.
So-called influencers “push these expensive products onto people who might not have the funds to buy a $55 product”, TikTokker @fatherrlex told BuzzFeed. “But they push them so hard that these people think they need it, they buy it, and they hate it.”
The use of influencing tactics has spread to politics. Rebecca Davis at the Daily Maverick has done a good job of unmasking how such influencing campaigns are clearly manufactured. You don’t have to be a brain surgeon, or even a fake doctor, to spot it. But the target market isn’t that segment of educated readers. They are social media users who are fed a range of posts as decided by an algorithm. It’s one of the many reasons I deleted social media from my phone. If I want to waste my time, I will choose what I want to waste it on, not TikTok.
I sometimes wonder if I am being naive and have unrealistic principles. After listening to advocate Terry Motau’s reasons for stepping down from the Madlanga commission, he sounds like a man with high standards and strict ideas about honour. That can’t be a bad thing in this world of saleable opinions and so-called influencers for hire.
