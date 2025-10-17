The ANC is battling to rebound electorally since the 2024 general election. SA’s political fragmentation has quickened in the aftermath of the historic poll, which ushered in the country’s first national coalition government.
By-election trends from 2021 onwards indicate that support for the ANC was steady in the aftermath of the local election in November that year, but its decline has picked up pace since the 2024 national election — its losses are larger and include historical strongholds. ..
