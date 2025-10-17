LAEL BETHLEHEM: Joburg deserves a mayor who can build a stable coalition

Johannesburg voters will opt for comprehensive change when the local government elections take place a year from now.
The city’s residents have been abused by successive mayors and administrations, and voters will be more interested in competence, integrity and experience than in political posturing. What is needed now is a clear vision and a strong mandate.
Whether a new mayor can effect change depends in part on whether she or he can knit together a stable coalition. A weak coalition will produce theLAEL BETHLEHEM same extortionist behaviour from small parties that we have seen in the past. A solid majority is needed to drive change and to appoint skilled people to the mayoral committee.
This is difficult in an environment of political horse-trading. But even with a small majority, a talented mayor can prevail by doing two things. The first is to build social alliances alongside political coalitions. The second is to have a clear agenda and the right priorities.
Building a social coalition for change will be crucial. This means harnessing the power and goodwill of the many people who are willing to help. Organised business, the property sector, banks, nonprofit organisations, residents associations, Jozi My Jozi — all these players are willing to contribute. The mayor must build a vibrant alliance and prioritise communication. Communicate clearly and often, and expose attempts by small parties to extort favours or destabilise the city.
Having the right set of priorities is another matter. This requires insight and clarity. Working in local government means being constantly bombarded with operational problems. These have to be addressed, but they cannot be all-consuming. The mayor must set out a clear agenda and drive it relentlessly. This should include the following four priorities.
The first is to confront and root out the organised criminal networks that are embedded in the city. This will require courage and skill. When an inquiry or forensic audit finally takes place, we will learn the true extent of the criminal enterprises that prey on the city, and their links to political and administrative leaders.
The second is to rebuild Joburg Water and City Power. Consideration should be given to an inquiry under section 76 of the Municipal System Act, which allows a municipality to work with external service providers.
City Power and Joburg Water could enter into concessions or joint ventures with major international utility companies or other competent players. This could bring in capital, expertise and honest leadership. The interests of low-income residents could be protected through contractual agreements and cross-subsidisation. The procurement of power from independent, renewable providers could be part of this process.
The third is to restructure the city’s budget. For years now the city has been spending an increasing proportion of its budget on operational and personnel expenditure and a declining portion on infrastructure. Inefficiencies are evident everywhere, and there is no long-term financial and investment plan. Rates and tariffs have doubled in real terms over the past 15 years and need to be capped even while recovery takes place.
The fourth is to offer a set of incentives to providers of affordable housing in general and rental housing in particular to develop and manage well-located buildings. This includes changes to development charges, rates and tariffs, as well as the release of city-owned land.
There are many other urgent tasks, including rebuilding the town planning department, revitalising passenger rail, rebuilding roads and bridges, addressing hijacked buildings and creating jobs by stimulating service industries and enabling the informal sector. The recovery will take a decade, but improvements are possible within a year or two.
The key is to win a strong mandate and start with a clear agenda.
• Bethlehem is an economic development specialist and partner at Genesis Analytics. She has worked in the forestry, renewable energy, housing and property sectors as well as in local and national government. She writes in her personal capacity.
LAEL BETHLEHEM: Joburg deserves a mayor who can build a stable coalition
Johannesburg voters will opt for comprehensive change when the local government elections take place a year from now.
The city’s residents have been abused by successive mayors and administrations, and voters will be more interested in competence, integrity and experience than in political posturing. What is needed now is a clear vision and a strong mandate.
Whether a new mayor can effect change depends in part on whether she or he can knit together a stable coalition. A weak coalition will produce theLAEL BETHLEHEM same extortionist behaviour from small parties that we have seen in the past. A solid majority is needed to drive change and to appoint skilled people to the mayoral committee.
This is difficult in an environment of political horse-trading. But even with a small majority, a talented mayor can prevail by doing two things. The first is to build social alliances alongside political coalitions. The second is to have a clear agenda and the right priorities.
Building a social coalition for change will be crucial. This means harnessing the power and goodwill of the many people who are willing to help. Organised business, the property sector, banks, nonprofit organisations, residents associations, Jozi My Jozi — all these players are willing to contribute. The mayor must build a vibrant alliance and prioritise communication. Communicate clearly and often, and expose attempts by small parties to extort favours or destabilise the city.
Having the right set of priorities is another matter. This requires insight and clarity. Working in local government means being constantly bombarded with operational problems. These have to be addressed, but they cannot be all-consuming. The mayor must set out a clear agenda and drive it relentlessly. This should include the following four priorities.
The first is to confront and root out the organised criminal networks that are embedded in the city. This will require courage and skill. When an inquiry or forensic audit finally takes place, we will learn the true extent of the criminal enterprises that prey on the city, and their links to political and administrative leaders.
The second is to rebuild Joburg Water and City Power. Consideration should be given to an inquiry under section 76 of the Municipal System Act, which allows a municipality to work with external service providers.
City Power and Joburg Water could enter into concessions or joint ventures with major international utility companies or other competent players. This could bring in capital, expertise and honest leadership. The interests of low-income residents could be protected through contractual agreements and cross-subsidisation. The procurement of power from independent, renewable providers could be part of this process.
The third is to restructure the city’s budget. For years now the city has been spending an increasing proportion of its budget on operational and personnel expenditure and a declining portion on infrastructure. Inefficiencies are evident everywhere, and there is no long-term financial and investment plan. Rates and tariffs have doubled in real terms over the past 15 years and need to be capped even while recovery takes place.
The fourth is to offer a set of incentives to providers of affordable housing in general and rental housing in particular to develop and manage well-located buildings. This includes changes to development charges, rates and tariffs, as well as the release of city-owned land.
There are many other urgent tasks, including rebuilding the town planning department, revitalising passenger rail, rebuilding roads and bridges, addressing hijacked buildings and creating jobs by stimulating service industries and enabling the informal sector. The recovery will take a decade, but improvements are possible within a year or two.
The key is to win a strong mandate and start with a clear agenda.
• Bethlehem is an economic development specialist and partner at Genesis Analytics. She has worked in the forestry, renewable energy, housing and property sectors as well as in local and national government. She writes in her personal capacity.
LAEL BETHLEHEM: Electronic travel authorisation a good start but much more to do to lure tourists
LAEL BETHLEHEM: Growing number of work seekers outpace the rise in formal jobs
LAEL BETHLEHEM: SA needs to be a lot more skilful now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: Was the PA probe into Kunene a farce?
Industrial-scale looting continues despite Transnet spending R4bn on security
Top cop Sibiya braced for arrest as corruption crackdown widens
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.