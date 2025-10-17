To the uninitiated, AVI might appear as a somewhat boring company, producing largely unexciting earnings and dividend growth from its diverse portfolio of interests.
But that view misses the point, which is that AVI is an exceptionally tightly managed company that manages to extract solid earnings and dividend growth regardless of the ambient economy. Every so often, as with the 2024 financial year, there is a pleasant upside surprise, and usually that coincides with the declaration of a meaningful special dividend. ..
