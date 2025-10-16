STEPHEN CRANSTON: Ailing Old Mutual has its work cut out to catch up with competitors
Revival of sprawling group’s Symmetry brand may struggle amid tough competition
16 October 2025 - 05:00
Almost a year ago (November 7 2024) I wrote about the collapse of the “Old Mutual of Australia”, AMP Ltd. It now occupies only a few floors of its distinctive skyscraper head office in Sydney.
Old Mutual itself is not well-rated on the JSE and could be called the sick man of the insurance sector. The simplest indicator is that its market capitalisation of R65bn is now less than half that of upstart Discovery (R145bn) — which many of us don’t consider to be overvalued by any means — and behind the even younger Outsurance (R115bn)...
