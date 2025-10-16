In bloodstained Gaza the guns have largely gone silent since US President Donald Trump presided theatrically on Monday over the start of a ceasefire and the return by Hamas of the last living Israeli hostages it has held since starting its war with Israel on October 7 2023.
But anything could happen now. The peace will not hold without competent and organised administration and policing. Hamas, unless disarmed, is a threat, as is an Israel quick to respond extravagantly to any attack or threat of one...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.