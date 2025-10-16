LUNGILE MASHELE: Halting Eskom’s gas project is nothing to cheer about
As SA approaches a ‘gas cliff’, even pausing Richards Bay plant sends an ominous signal
It is both amusing and incredible to witness the celebration that erupted after the Supreme Court of Appeal’s (SCA) decision to annul the environmental permit for Eskom’s proposed 3,000MW gas-to-power plant in Richards Bay. While some hail the ruling as a victory for environmental justice and public participation, the broader implications for SA’s energy security and industrial future are far from celebratory.
Let’s be clear: the court’s decision was based on procedural flaws in the public participation process and cumulative environmental impacts. These are valid concerns in any constitutional democracy. However, the jubilation that followed the ruling seems to ignore the precarious energy and economic context in which SA now finds itself...
