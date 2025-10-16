China has introduced its most stringent export restrictions yet on rare-earth elements and permanent magnets, marking a major escalation in its long-term strategy to weaponise its dominance in these supply chains.
The ministry of commerce’s announcement No 61 of 2025 extends controls to foreign companies whose products incorporate even trace amounts of Chinese-origin materials or technology and applies the foreign direct product rule for the first time — a mechanism historically used by Washington to limit semiconductor exports to China. ..
