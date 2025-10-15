WANDILE SIHLOBO: Rainfall predictions bode well for summer crops
Plantings could be robust and aligned with the previous season, at about 4.5-million hectares
This past week, I spent some time on the road, allowing me to assess early planting activity for the 2025-26 summer crop season. I was encouraged by what I saw. Indeed, in the eastern regions of the country, farmers are already tilling the land to take advantage of the early summer rains. I observed activity in some areas of Gauteng, the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. These are mainly yellow maize and soya bean growing regions, crops that are crucial to the livestock industry.
Given that the 2024-25 season was late by about a month and a half, there was some concern that the upcoming season might also be slightly behind the typical schedule. But that is not what we are observing on the ground. The fieldwork now under way suggests that the season is starting on schedule, which would allow the crop to mature early before any potential frost later in the season...
