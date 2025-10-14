NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Second age, first principles

Over the past decade, we’ve transitioned into a new age of smart machines. The first machine age started with steam engines, developed with electricity, and got turbocharged with computers and the internet.
Then came the tipping point. AI that could seemingly learn and grow exponentially, fuelling a new wave of innovation and smart robotics. Starting with self-driving cars. And computers that could write their own programs. It wasn’t perfect, but it was just the beginning of the age of truly smart machines.
And that’s when the awful truth dawned on us. You can’t just bolt on AI to existing methods and processes and expect to get exponential returns. If you want the second machine age to really work in your favour, you’ve got to go back to first principles and redesign your business model and reinvent your entire industry even.
Some founders, like Elon Musk, had the genius smarts to understand this long before the rest of us. When Tesla first began to make its new models in China, it wasn’t an improvement; it was a revolution. Building a car in two-and-a-half hours — 95% by robots — with a capacity of 1,000 cars a day was something legacy carmakers couldn’t get their heads around. The radical innovation lay in the factory, not the car.
That was seven years ago. Now we’re getting used to the fact that robots are building the factories to make more robots. Machines making machines to make smarter machines. The second machine age has come of age.
But it’s based on first principles. / First published in Mindbullets October 2, 2025
The UAE leads the world in robots per capita
December 10 2035
It’s 2035, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) leads the world in robots per capita, transforming its economy into a global powerhouse.
Robots dominate labour-heavy sectors such as construction, logistics and agriculture, enabling unprecedented efficiency and productivity.
According to Hazza Al Muhairi, head of robotics in the Vision 2055 programme, this high adoption of robots has allowed the UAE’s relatively small population to compete with larger economies on a GDP basis.
“With robots doing the heavy lifting and dangerous jobs and working in the heat of the day, when it’s unbearable for humans, the average robot is doing the work of five men. It’s like having five times the workforce we previously had.”
Climate change and its impact on natural resources have constrained the ability of hotter countries to attract workers to fill labour-intensive jobs, despite the lucrative salaries. But robots have no such qualms and continue to beaver away, all through the day and the night.
The visionary leaders of the UAE have embraced this idea, investing heavily in humanoid robots as well as autonomous machines for industry and farming. Now they are reaping the rewards, with a highly productive “workforce” boosting the economy.
And the best news is that humans can do the jobs requiring more skill, craftsmanship and creativity, including managing the robots. So GDP per capita is higher than ever.
Yes, robots are the new desert warriors, and workers. / First published in Mindbullets April 6, 2023
— Despite appearances to the contrary, Futureworld cannot and does not predict the future. The Mindbullets scenarios are fictitious and designed purely to explore possible futures and challenge and stimulate strategic thinking.
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Second age, first principles
Hard-working robots boost economy
October 9 2032
Over the past decade, we’ve transitioned into a new age of smart machines. The first machine age started with steam engines, developed with electricity, and got turbocharged with computers and the internet.
Then came the tipping point. AI that could seemingly learn and grow exponentially, fuelling a new wave of innovation and smart robotics. Starting with self-driving cars. And computers that could write their own programs. It wasn’t perfect, but it was just the beginning of the age of truly smart machines.
And that’s when the awful truth dawned on us. You can’t just bolt on AI to existing methods and processes and expect to get exponential returns. If you want the second machine age to really work in your favour, you’ve got to go back to first principles and redesign your business model and reinvent your entire industry even.
Some founders, like Elon Musk, had the genius smarts to understand this long before the rest of us. When Tesla first began to make its new models in China, it wasn’t an improvement; it was a revolution. Building a car in two-and-a-half hours — 95% by robots — with a capacity of 1,000 cars a day was something legacy carmakers couldn’t get their heads around. The radical innovation lay in the factory, not the car.
That was seven years ago. Now we’re getting used to the fact that robots are building the factories to make more robots. Machines making machines to make smarter machines. The second machine age has come of age.
But it’s based on first principles. / First published in Mindbullets October 2, 2025
The UAE leads the world in robots per capita
December 10 2035
It’s 2035, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) leads the world in robots per capita, transforming its economy into a global powerhouse.
Robots dominate labour-heavy sectors such as construction, logistics and agriculture, enabling unprecedented efficiency and productivity.
According to Hazza Al Muhairi, head of robotics in the Vision 2055 programme, this high adoption of robots has allowed the UAE’s relatively small population to compete with larger economies on a GDP basis.
“With robots doing the heavy lifting and dangerous jobs and working in the heat of the day, when it’s unbearable for humans, the average robot is doing the work of five men. It’s like having five times the workforce we previously had.”
Climate change and its impact on natural resources have constrained the ability of hotter countries to attract workers to fill labour-intensive jobs, despite the lucrative salaries. But robots have no such qualms and continue to beaver away, all through the day and the night.
The visionary leaders of the UAE have embraced this idea, investing heavily in humanoid robots as well as autonomous machines for industry and farming. Now they are reaping the rewards, with a highly productive “workforce” boosting the economy.
And the best news is that humans can do the jobs requiring more skill, craftsmanship and creativity, including managing the robots. So GDP per capita is higher than ever.
Yes, robots are the new desert warriors, and workers. / First published in Mindbullets April 6, 2023
— Despite appearances to the contrary, Futureworld cannot and does not predict the future. The Mindbullets scenarios are fictitious and designed purely to explore possible futures and challenge and stimulate strategic thinking.
GUGU LOURIE: Optasia’s IPO a landmark for financial inclusion in Africa
International business briefs: Maersk terminates contract for US-bound offshore wind vessel
LUNCEDO MTWENTWE: Country needs to avoid digital potholes
JPMorgan unveils $1.5-trillion injection for US strategic industries
Why real-world retail still matters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Coal miners buoyant on future
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Sibiya and Mchunu to face ad hoc committee
Eskom’s profitability strengthens SA’s economic foundation, BLSA CEO says
GUGU LOURIE: Optasia’s IPO a landmark for financial inclusion in Africa
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.