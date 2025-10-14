SA has a comparative advantage in beneficiation only if the refineries and manufacturing downstream from the mines pay less than world prices for raw and refined inputs. This approach was a pillar of pre-1994 industrial policy. It largely fell into decline however, after the commercialisation of the originally state-owned refineries at Sasol, Eskom and Iscor (which split into Amsa and Kumba Iron Ore), while the opening of the economy from 1989 facilitated exports of raw ores.
In a competitive market, prices should tend towards the unit cost of production plus a normal rate of return. Typically however, mines and large refineries do not face substantial domestic competition for local customers. They can thus charge international prices to downstream manufacturers despite that consistently exceeding the normal rate of return. In effect, even when mines are price takers on international markets, they are often making monopoly rents at home...
