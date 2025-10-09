The price of gold is now at a sky-high $4,000/oz (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/markets/2025-10-08-gold-soars-past-4000-an-ounce-for-first-time/), double its level at the beginning of 2024. Just this year it has jumped 54%.
The most recent time gold prices rose by this much in such a short period was in 1979, when prices more than doubled in one year. Standard Bank’s analysts predict further increases in the coming years, with the expected reserve diversification away from — and the resultant depreciation of — the dollar a key underpin for the bullion. ..
