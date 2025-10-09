In 2014, as the ANC was basking in the glory of its national elections victory, the Black Industrialists Programme was launched.
The nucleus of the programme — the creation of 100 black industrialists within three years — had been conceptualised and crystallised at the National Broad-Based BEE Summit of 2013 and in various conversations, particularly those involving the Black Business Council. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.