JOHN DLUDLU: The monster of late payments still gobbling businesses
Small businesses bear brunt as it affects not only cash flow but also ability to fulfil contracts
08 October 2025 - 05:00
During the Covid-19 pandemic, Business Unity SA, Business Leadership SA and the Small Business Institute ran a campaign to encourage publicly quoted companies to pay small business suppliers within 30 days. More than 50 large companies signed a public pledge to do so.
Private sector companies have different payment regimes. Some pay within seven days of the submission of invoice while others pay within the 30-day period. The 30-day payment period is government policy, but the campaign was unfortunately not joined by the government, organs of state and state-owned enterprises (SOEs). ..
