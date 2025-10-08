JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Rethink rural development as youngsters look beyond farming
Instead of pushing farming as primary driver, public policy should expand chances beyond agriculture
08 October 2025 - 05:00
The findings of recent research on the aspirations of heads of households and their dependants in two former homeland areas call for a rethink of SA’s approach to rural development.
The researchers conclude that instead of pushing farming as the primary driver of rural development, public policy should expand opportunities beyond agriculture. ..
