Given all the big things that are happening in the world, it feels slightly perverse to focus on the weekend’s merger of SA micro-parties Rise Mzansi and Bosa and nano-party GOOD.
But, I tell myself, big things are made of tiny particles, and perhaps this subatomic union may yet contribute to the slightly out-of-control science project that is our country. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.