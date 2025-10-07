NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Thanks for the memory

When smart glasses and accessories started to rival our phones as the ubiquitous devices we always have on, people thought the biggest use was going to be AI. Soon we’d have access to the smartest machines in the world, giving us superintelligence, as long as we’re connected.
Well, it hasn’t quite turned out that way. First off, AI knows everything, but it doesn’t understand anything. And getting a chip implanted in your head so that you can boost your IQ isn’t quite a mainstream practice yet. It’s too invasive.
But what works for me is supermemory. My glasses and biosensors record everything I do, say, see and hear. Even feel, to an extent. And my AI remembers it all, perfectly. I can call it up any time, replay anything, and ask my personal digital assistant to explain stuff I saw but didn’t understand — like foreign text or maths — or heard but didn’t consciously register.
Even things going on behind me, or in the next room. Or things invisible to the naked eye, like infrared images. Or ultrasound messages, if that’s activated. It’s like having superpowers, but without the need to focus on them when you’re doing normal things. Because you’ve got super recall too.
But the best part of supermemory is the confidence it gives me. I don’t have to write things down or snap a pic, or ask anyone to repeat something or send me a text. Being absent-minded is bad enough, but the older I get, the harder it is to remember the small things. Not any more.
So, AI, all I can say is: Thanks for the memory! /First published in Mindbullets September 25 2025.
Boosting your brain’s bandwidth
Artificial synapses pave the way for superhuman intelligence
Dateline: November 13 2032
At first, when scientists wanted to boost the brain they created implants that could increase memory. The thinking was that there are only so many items one can hold in working memory simultaneously — about seven — and installing a chip that doubled this number would make you smarter. And it did.
Working first with mice, and later with cognitively impaired volunteers, neuroscientists eventually succeeded in linking their brains to electronic devices that increased memory function. And it helped, but not as much as they had hoped. “It’s like installing more RAM in your laptop,” said one researcher. “It improves performance but only incrementally, not exponentially.”
The problem is your brain has limited bandwidth — everyone’s does. The synapses that connect your neurons can only communicate at a certain speed, and that’s the limiting factor. The brain is an amazing organ, capable of incredible feats of memory and computation. But nature has its limits.
Now scientists have figured out a way to overcome that. A decade ago researchers proved that optoelectronic circuits could work as artificial synapses at 10-million hertz, 30,000 times faster than a human neuron’s rate of about 340Hz. The challenge was to find a way of powering these devices inside your head.
Now biotech advances have provided the solution. Using blood chemistry and heartbeats as a source of power, researchers have tested these microscopic superneurons in laboratory rats, and the animals demonstrated enormously increased brain power. “It’s incredible how quickly they learnt the new maze,” the lead scientist said.
Safety and ethics in humans are the next obstacles. We all want to be smarter, but is it fair if only the rich can be ultra-smart? And with all those gazillion synapses firing at once you could end up with a serious brainstorm.
Perhaps we should leave AI where it belongs — in the machines. /First published in Mindbullets November 17 2022.
Despite appearances to the contrary, Futureworld cannot and does not predict the future. The Mindbullets scenarios are fictitious and designed purely to explore possible futures, and challenge and stimulate strategic thinking.
