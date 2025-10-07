MICHAEL AVERY: Transference of mineral rights to state at the heart of mining’s collapse
While SA still awaits a functioning cadastre, it’s fair to suspect that getting it wrong suits some just fine
There was a time when SA didn’t need to beg for mining investment. The ground beneath our feet and the competence above it made us the envy of the world. Our engineers, metallurgists and geologists built the deepest and most technically complex mines ever conceived. Our mining houses, from Anglo American to Gold Fields, Gencor and Rand Mines, were global heavyweights that defined Johannesburg’s skyline and funded the modern economy.
Mining capital paid for our railways, our electricity grid, our early industrialisation. SA was a mining nation in every sense: productive, innovative, confident. The miners of the Reef and the engineers of the Rand were spoken of in the same breath as the oil men of Texas or the copper barons of Chile...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.