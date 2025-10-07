DESNÉ MASIE: The consolations of philosophy in a divided world
Jacques Derrida’s essay ‘On Forgiveness’ provides tools to understand how we can relate to and forgive those who have harmed us
07 October 2025 - 05:00
Alain de Botton’s The Consolations of Philosophy is a favourite book to which I often return. In it, De Botton contemplates philosophy as an allegorical figure that can give one a steer in navigating life’s tribulations.
I have been thinking a lot recently about where we can draw comfort in our divided world, more so this week as geopolitics becomes a less abstract construct here in the UK. The poison of ethnic, religious and national division is seeping into every interaction and threatens the safety of us all. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.