Two weeks ago at the SA—China Trade and Investment Promotion Conference in Johannesburg, China's ambassador to SA, Wu Peng, said China had steadily increased imports from SA.
“Take agriculture as an example: today, as avocados and dairy products have gained market access to China, 68 categories of SA agri-food products can be exported to China. Ninety percent of SA’s pecans and half of its macadamias are sold to China. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.