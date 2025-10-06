TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Buying BEE status or building black enterprise?
Plan to let unlisted companies purchase broad-based BEE rating ticks many boxes
Transformation is a word politicians conjure up whenever the uncomfortable topic of economic power arises. The department of trade, industry & competition, now under the banner of the government of national unity, is mulling another policy instrument to close the notorious inequality gap.
The proposal is to let unlisted companies purchase a coveted level 3 broad-based BEE (BBBEE) rating (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2025-10-03-government-mulls-3-levy-on-private-firms-to-buy-bee-status/) by paying 3% of gross revenue into a centrally managed Transformation Fund. The intention is not just to buy indulgences for compliance but also to mobilise capital for black-owned small businesses and address the core failing: the chronic shortage of capital for enterprises owned by black people. ..
