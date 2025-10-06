The Springboks were in a similar charitable mood in the last quarter of the final match of their Rugby Championship campaign as they were in their opening game against Australia, but there’s no denying the huge improvements they made in-between those two windows of play.
Although Argentina did score a last-move try at Twickenham to narrow the end margin to two points, it was a comprehensive win for the Boks. In the period where they scored an unanswered 26 points, the Boks were imperious and looked likely to repeat their big margin of victory of the previous week. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.