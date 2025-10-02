STEPHEN CRANSTON: Who’s who in the BEE fund manager surveys
Coronation, with 51% black ownership, is now a constituent of the Alexforbes and 27four empowerment survey
02 October 2025 - 05:00
Fund management isn’t a big job creator, but it can be profitable for shareholders. Fund managers that have achieved scale, such as Coronation, Ninety One and Allan Gray, have made their founders extremely wealthy indeed.
Many trustees ask their consultants to source the new BEE version of Coronation. The answer is simple these days, as Coronation is now a constituent of the Alexforbes and 27four BEE surveys. According to Forbes, Coronation is now 51.3% black-owned, quite an achievement for a publicly traded listed company...
