As Washington grapples with political gridlock, another milestone quietly passes with far-reaching implications for Africa.
This is a hard day in American politics. The government has shut down after Congress failed to pass a funding bill, and the African Growth & Opportunity Act (Agoa) has expired after 25 years. But let’s focus on the latter today.
Since 2016 US policy towards Africa under the Trump administration has placed commercial diplomacy — particularly critical minerals — at the centre of its agenda. A key milestone was the establishment of the Development Finance Corporation (DFC) in 2018, followed by its first equity investment in the minerals sector the next year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.