WANDILE SIHLOBO: Building blocks SA needs for its export diversification drive
Willingness to enter into free trade agreements is crucial, backed up by skills and human capital
01 October 2025 - 05:00
The SA government and business are aligned on the need for export diversification. That does not mean abandoning existing markets but building on them. What we now need to do is to initiate, in earnest, trade talks with new export markets. Two critical areas require attention from both government and business.
First, engaging new potential trade partners in various sectors of the economy will require solid technical expertise in the SA government. In the early 2000s, SA had a deep pool of human capital in the area of trade matters, particularly in terms of senior negotiators and technical experts...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.