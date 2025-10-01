HEATH MUCHENA: Why bitcoin, gold and the dollar are on a collision course

Markets like to pretend they run on earnings, productivity and growth. The truth is starker: they run on liquidity. And the world is about to get a crash course in just how much that matters.
For decades debt has piled up without consequence. Politicians discovered that deficits win votes, central banks discovered balance sheet expansions soothe markets and investors learnt the only trade that really mattered was front-running the next wave of stimulus. The result is an architecture that doesn’t just lean on liquidity — it depends on it for survival.
The dollar remains the global benchmark, but its dominance is wobbling. In a liquidity crunch dollars are still king. If a deflationary bust erupts demand for greenbacks could send the DXY (dollar index chart) screaming toward 120, squeezing risk assets and even crushing gold and bitcoin in the short run.
But there’s an equally compelling counter-story: the dollar itself is the weakest link. US debt now sits above 120% of GDP, with interest costs outpacing defence spending. Foreign buyers are pulling back, Brics nations are diversifying, and for the first time in nearly 30 years central banks hold more gold than treasuries. That’s not noise; it’s a vote of no confidence.
Either way — dollar spike or dollar collapse — the underlying truth is the same: fiat is eroding. Gold has ripped past $3,600/oz. Silver has cleared $40. Vaults are rising, from Dubai and Riyadh to Shanghai.
This isn’t just about price action — it’s about remonetisation. For decades paper contracts set prices while the physical metals remained sidelined. Now, sanctions, regulation and demand from the East are shifting the market back toward physical settlement. Supply is tight and central banks are buying both metals in large quantities.
Even Washington has noticed. Silver was recently reclassified as a strategic mineral for the first time in modern history — a quiet admission that the metal underpinning missiles, solar panels and AI chips is too important to leave cheap.
Then there’s bitcoin. Strip away the noise and it remains the cleanest expression of fiat debasement. Unlike equities it doesn’t need earnings. Unlike housing it doesn’t need demographics. All it needs is more money in the system — and that’s guaranteed.
Since 2009 the S&P 500 looks strong in dollar terms but remains underwater when priced in gold. Housing too. Tech stocks shine brightest, but even they look small next to bitcoin’s decade-long asymptotic rise.
And with governments everywhere — from Washington to Beijing — preparing to print to fund defence, handouts and industrial policy, liquidity will surge again. Bitcoin doesn’t care where the money goes; it only cares that it exists.
This monetary backdrop is reshaping crypto itself. Exchanges such as Hyperliquid are angling to challenge Binance. Corporate finance alchemy — à la Strategy — is back, with firms issuing equity and debt as wrappers for bitcoin exposure.
At cycle tops this creativity looks brilliant. At cycle bottoms it ends in collapse, just as FTX and BlockFi imploded at the most recent trough. Expect the same pattern again: breathtaking gains on the way up, spectacular blowups on the way down.
So what happens next? Rate cuts loom. Commercial banks such as Wells Fargo are newly free to expand balance sheets, with hundreds of billions of fresh capacity to buy treasuries and feed liquidity. Sovereign wealth funds are cutting side deals. Credit is about to flow. Fiat will be diluted, and hard money will win.
That means the next six months could bring another leg higher for equities, commodities and crypto. By the time the headlines shout “gold breakout” or “bitcoin supercycle” the insiders will already be positioned. The smart money knows: this isn’t just another cycle. It’s a regime shift.
• Muchena is founder of Proudly Associated and author of ‘Artificial Intelligence Applied’ and ‘Tokenized Trillions’.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.