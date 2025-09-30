In 2024, annual SA investment was down 17% from 2015, with a further fall in the first half of 2025. As a result, the investment rate — the share of gross fixed capital formation in the GDP — dropped to 14% in June, compared with 18% a decade earlier. Most economists agree that the investment rate should reach 20% for sustained economic growth to take place.
The fall in investment is mostly due to a sharp drop at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, followed by a weak recovery. But public investment began falling well before the pandemic. The public sector contributes under a third of national investment but accounts for three-quarters of its total decline since 2015. ..
