BADGER
MICHAEL AVERY: National democratic revolution is corruption by design
NDR is incompatible with constitution, but when business mobilises collectively it can shift the balance
Our domestic worker arrived at work yesterday visibly shaken. The day before she went to withdraw R4,000 from an ATM in the Joburg CBD. Three tsotsis followed her. They pulled a gun and took everything. She is alive, but traumatised.
Try telling her that South Africans are “too pessimistic” about crime. Try telling her that speaking honestly about daily violence “undermines the perception of progress”. That’s the sermon Discovery’s Adrian Gore delivered to a room of business leaders last week. Don’t scare the investors, he pleaded. Don’t mention the hijackings or assassinations. Just visualise progress. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.