DUMA GQUBULE: What’s behind currency crises in developing countries
Accumulation of foreign currency loans or futile attempts to defend a currency peg are to blame
30 September 2025 - 05:00
Last week I spent two days at an International Development Economics Associates (Ideas) conference in Boksburg. Ideas is a global network of progressive economists who “develop alternatives to the prevailing neoliberal economic paradigm”.
At the conference there were some of the world’s top modern monetary theory (MMT) economists who specialise in issues that affect countries in the Global South. They included Ideas Africa regional director Ndongo Samba Sylla from Senegal; Yan Liang, my favourite Chinese economist; and Simone Deos from Brazil. ..
