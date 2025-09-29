AYABONGA CAWE: UN is best shield against multilateral anarchy despite failures
Many in Gaza, Juba and Odesa live under threat of attack while their territories claim charter as guiding article of faith
29 September 2025 - 05:00
When then British prime minister Clement Attlee presented the UN Charter to the House of Commons in August 1945 he reminded legislators of the island’s recent “familiarity” with the horrors of war. He mentioned this to foreground why the charter would be an effective safeguard against “world anarchy”.
Without it, Attlee suggested, “we and our children would know life only under an abiding menace of sudden and devastating attack”. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.